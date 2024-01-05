Sign up
Previous
Photo 1658
Bathroom WabiSabi
Discarded prop looking fab-u-lous in the afternoon light through grubby window.
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
5th January 2024 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fossicked finds
Susan Wakely
ace
Is the tulip hiding from the daylight?
January 5th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Lovely.
January 5th, 2024
