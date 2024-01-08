Previous
Abstact by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Kali challenged me to interpret 'circular' and I was doodling on Affinity.
JackieR

JackieR ace
#kali66 a first go at your challenge.
January 8th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Well done
January 8th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very cool
January 8th, 2024  
katy ace
It turned out beautifully. You even got some of the reflections in this swirl. It looks like a scarf.
January 8th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely done.
January 8th, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
Nicely faffed.
January 8th, 2024  
