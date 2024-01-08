Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1659
Abstact
Kali challenged me to interpret 'circular' and I was doodling on Affinity.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4715
photos
220
followers
98
following
454% complete
View this month »
1652
1653
1654
1655
1656
1657
1658
1659
Latest from all albums
2798
1657
2799
1658
2800
2801
1659
2802
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
8th January 2024 12:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-597
JackieR
ace
#kali66 a first go at your challenge.
January 8th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Well done
January 8th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very cool
January 8th, 2024
katy
ace
It turned out beautifully. You even got some of the reflections in this swirl. It looks like a scarf.
January 8th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely done.
January 8th, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
Nicely faffed.
January 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close