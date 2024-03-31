Previous
A Rainbow of March's Words by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
A Rainbow of March's Words

A photograph taken a day, using the month's word, on the day. I know I said it last month, so I'm repeating myself, but please tell me not to combine two challenges ever again!
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Casablanca ace
Nice calendar!
PS don't combine again 😅😅
March 31st, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking calendar.
March 31st, 2024  
