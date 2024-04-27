Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1735
Recognise an Opportunity
Artiste
Denis Lyle Rathbone a British track athlete
Title
The Chinese use two brishstrokes for crisis - one stands fir danger, the other for opportunity. Ina crisis be aware of danger but recognise the opportunity (JF Kennedy 1959)
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4930
photos
219
followers
101
following
475% complete
View this month »
1728
1729
1730
1731
1732
1733
1734
1735
Latest from all albums
2908
1733
47
2909
2910
1734
2911
1735
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
25th April 2023 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
albumcoverchallenge151
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close