Previous
Recognise an Opportunity by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1735

Recognise an Opportunity

Artiste
Denis Lyle Rathbone a British track athlete

Title
The Chinese use two brishstrokes for crisis - one stands fir danger, the other for opportunity. Ina crisis be aware of danger but recognise the opportunity (JF Kennedy 1959)
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
475% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise