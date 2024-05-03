Sign up
Previous
Photo 1740
Before and After
Ever start a job and regret it half way through, but have to finish?!!
I can hardly walk now
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
2
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4942
photos
217
followers
101
following
476% complete
1733
1734
1735
1736
1737
1738
1739
1740
2914
1738
2915
2916
1739
2917
2918
1740
BillyBoy
It was worth the effort.
May 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
You have done a grand job. You can come and do mine now.
May 3rd, 2024
