Previous
40 years by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1746

40 years

Our friends will have been married forty years tomorrow. We were honoured to be invited to the renewal of their vows in the church they got married in.

My gift to them is an album of photos taken at the church of them, their family and some of the service.
11th May 2024 11th May 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
478% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise