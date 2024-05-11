Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1746
40 years
Our friends will have been married forty years tomorrow. We were honoured to be invited to the renewal of their vows in the church they got married in.
My gift to them is an album of photos taken at the church of them, their family and some of the service.
11th May 2024
11th May 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4959
photos
216
followers
101
following
478% complete
View this month »
1739
1740
1741
1742
1743
1744
1745
1746
Latest from all albums
217
2924
1745
2925
218
48
1746
2926
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
11th May 2024 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
i had no idea how nerve wracking it would be to be the official photographer!
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close