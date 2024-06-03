Previous
Crushed by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1758

Crushed

Suzanne challenged me to depict "crushed". I immediately thought of garlic (!) and then wondered about an emotional interpretation.

My friend found this lovely daisy garland in the field, which I then placed on the path of crushed grasses other photographers and people had forged.

We later found a posy of daisies on a grave, and wondered about the person, or people, who had made and left them.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
481% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@ankers70 hope you like my interpretation of your challenge
June 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise