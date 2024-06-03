Sign up
Photo 1758
Crushed
Suzanne challenged me to depict "crushed". I immediately thought of garlic (!) and then wondered about an emotional interpretation.
My friend found this lovely daisy garland in the field, which I then placed on the path of crushed grasses other photographers and people had forged.
We later found a posy of daisies on a grave, and wondered about the person, or people, who had made and left them.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4998
photos
214
followers
102
following
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-618
JackieR
ace
@ankers70
hope you like my interpretation of your challenge
June 3rd, 2024
