Previous
Missy by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1759

Missy

This is Missy she is married to Charles Needle, an award winning, Colorado based, fine art photographer. Whilst at Wisley I saw a load of photoggers all pointing long lenses in the same direction. It was lucky I asked Missy where they were all from and what they were doing. Missy explained she and her husband had been on a South of England photography tour with clients and were now doing a flower abstract workshop at Wisley. Missy was very supportive about my project, sympathetic about my lack of camera and said she now runs smart-phone courses having recently given up her job in the pharmaceutical world.
Today I used my phone's portrait setting for first time on her! Charles does some fabulous abstracts that can be found at www.charlesneedlephoto.com
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
481% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise