Missy

This is Missy she is married to Charles Needle, an award winning, Colorado based, fine art photographer. Whilst at Wisley I saw a load of photoggers all pointing long lenses in the same direction. It was lucky I asked Missy where they were all from and what they were doing. Missy explained she and her husband had been on a South of England photography tour with clients and were now doing a flower abstract workshop at Wisley. Missy was very supportive about my project, sympathetic about my lack of camera and said she now runs smart-phone courses having recently given up her job in the pharmaceutical world.

Today I used my phone's portrait setting for first time on her! Charles does some fabulous abstracts that can be found at www.charlesneedlephoto.com