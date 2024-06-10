Sign up
Previous
Photo 1764
I'm Yours - No Refunds
My challenger Wendy asked me to post an image to go with this title. I immediately thought of TLC and the response we often get from her original owner.
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
2
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
olive
,
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-619
Casablanca
ace
That is crazy cute!
June 10th, 2024
Liz Milne
ace
Sweetie!
June 10th, 2024
