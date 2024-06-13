Previous
Port Marks by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Port Marks

these red marks guide yachts into and out of the harbour (keep to right of vessel on way out). Failure to follow these will ground the yacht on this shingle beach, which after recent storms has got higher and more inland!
