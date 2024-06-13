Sign up
Previous
Photo 1767
Port Marks
these red marks guide yachts into and out of the harbour (keep to right of vessel on way out). Failure to follow these will ground the yacht on this shingle beach, which after recent storms has got higher and more inland!
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
12th June 2024 7:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selective colour
