Rampian Offshore Wind Farm

So pleased our boat trip was postponed, had a marvelous day yesterday stalking Morris dancers and the weather today was just glorious, if a tad hazy with a sea fret.
1st image showingthe array of 116 turbines 8 miles off Brighton
2nd image underneath showing that annoyingly the blades do not turn in unison
3rd larger image, shows the substation that diverts the energy and sends it ashore
Interesting website which I don't think mentions the name Rampion was the winning enty in a competition, because it it is a flower that grows locally (and doesn't in the leat resemble a wind turbine!)