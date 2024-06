Rampian Offshore Wind Farm

So pleased our boat trip was postponed, had a marvelous day yesterday stalking Morris dancers and the weather today was just glorious, if a tad hazy with a sea fret.1st image showingthe array of 116 turbines 8 miles off Brighton2nd image underneath showing that annoyingly the blades do not turn in unison3rd larger image, shows the substation that diverts the energy and sends it ashoreInteresting website which I don't think mentions the name Rampion was the winning enty in a competition, because it it is a flower that grows locally (and doesn't in the leat resemble a wind turbine!)