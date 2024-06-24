Sign up
Previous
Photo 1775
Platform
Can you imagine getting onto the steps then climbing up to the platform to reach the lift to take you up the turbine-in a rough sea??
This week's prompt is tell a story from left to right.
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
1
2
52jr24
52wc-2024-w26
Christine Sztukowski
ace
People do risk their lives
June 24th, 2024
