Photo 1776
Four Viertel Coins Make One Penny
Four Geroge VI farthings were needed to make a penny and like this Victoria penny were legal tender during WWII.
Neither coin is used now and you don't get many Black Jacks or Fruit Salads for a penny these days and it costs more than a penny to spend a penny in a public paying loo!!
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
29th June 2024 10:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pigword
Nigel Rogers
ace
Black Jacks and Fruit Salads, now I remember those!!
June 29th, 2024
