Four Viertel Coins Make One Penny
Photo 1776

Four Viertel Coins Make One Penny

Four Geroge VI farthings were needed to make a penny and like this Victoria penny were legal tender during WWII.

Neither coin is used now and you don't get many Black Jacks or Fruit Salads for a penny these days and it costs more than a penny to spend a penny in a public paying loo!!
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

JackieR

Nigel Rogers ace
Black Jacks and Fruit Salads, now I remember those!!
June 29th, 2024  
