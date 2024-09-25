Previous
Here Comes Hurricane Weather by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Here Comes Hurricane Weather

It was pouring as I took this.

Another one for my street photography challenge.
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
katy ace
Those umbrellas weren’t helping a bit! Well timed shot you sneak! FAV
September 25th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous mural
September 25th, 2024  
