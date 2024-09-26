Previous
In Tourist Mode ( in the rain!) by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1802

In Tourist Mode ( in the rain!)

Today we went into Montgomery to the Rosa Parks Museum . Learnt so much about her, her role in the Civil Rights Movement and we're here posing infront of a sculpture.

Hurricane Helene has brought heavy, but warm, rain to Alabama- I only packed for sunshine.
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
493% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Absolutely love this!
September 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise