Previous
Photo 1802
In Tourist Mode ( in the rain!)
Today we went into Montgomery to the
Rosa Parks Museum
. Learnt so much about her, her role in the Civil Rights Movement and we're here posing infront of a sculpture.
Hurricane Helene has brought heavy, but warm, rain to Alabama- I only packed for sunshine.
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
katy
ace
Absolutely love this!
September 26th, 2024
