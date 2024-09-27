Sign up
Photo 1803
Randy and Colvin's House
My daughter ( and indeed my mother!) would be very angry to know I accepted an invitation into a stranger's house and accepted sweeties from him!!!
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Susan Wakely
ace
Just remember that we were the strangers.
September 27th, 2024
katy
ace
Awesome collage. So much to see
September 27th, 2024
