Previous
Randy and Colvin's House by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1803

Randy and Colvin's House

My daughter ( and indeed my mother!) would be very angry to know I accepted an invitation into a stranger's house and accepted sweeties from him!!!

27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
493% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Just remember that we were the strangers.
September 27th, 2024  
katy ace
Awesome collage. So much to see
September 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise