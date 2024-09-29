Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1804
Viewed from the Kitchen
The wildlife I've seen from Katy's diningroom table. Today's sightings include, adult cardinal, Bob my hummingbird, Steve the chipmunk and Philoharmina the groundhog and Sid a black snake.
PoJT Katy Sue and I played Pass The Pigs and Pigmania. Missed the rest of the gang- all of whom are well and safe.
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5201
photos
213
followers
95
following
494% complete
View this month »
1797
1798
1799
1800
1801
1802
1803
1804
Latest from all albums
1801
1802
3064
3065
57
1803
3066
1804
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
AWESOME!
September 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
You really had your wildlife googles on. A fabulous collage.
September 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close