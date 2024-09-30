Sign up
Previous
Photo 1805
Waiting
At Atlanta airport I took a bunch of long exposure, blurry photos for my get pushed from Kali to make an out of focus portrait.
I only had my 'phone, and it was a bit of a learning curve using the manual settings.
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
3
1
JackieR
ace
@kali66
sorry couldn't do better, but done is better than perfect 😁
October 4th, 2024
katy
ace
It seems this is the perfect response o the challenge to me
October 4th, 2024
Beverley
ace
It’s a great blurry shot…
October 4th, 2024
