Photo 1806
Trimmings
On another site the prompt for this week is wabi sabi.
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
3
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
wabi sabi
Taffy
ace
This is such an elegant composition!
October 5th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very nice
October 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautifully done.
October 5th, 2024
