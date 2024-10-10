Previous
Anemone Through a Prism by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Anemone Through a Prism

Kali challenged me to do a prism photograph. I did take a rainbow on the floor at the dentist's but that was far too easy.

I purchased a tatty old prism at camera club a while back so today had a play.

Don't think I'll try this effect again.
katy ace
It turned out very nice especially the way you composed the shot!
October 10th, 2024  
JackieR ace
@kali66 here's my attempt at the second challenge you game me. The prism I have isn't perfect, it has many scratches and is a bbit cloudy. BUT, I think I got a pretty good comparison and rainbow - after lots and lots of failures and rotating the blooming pyramid of plastic!! Thanks for really interesting challenges (as ever!)

@grammyn I did actually try and get one in the prism and one not. Thanks katy
October 10th, 2024  
