Previous
Photo 1808
Anemone Through a Prism
Kali challenged me to do a prism photograph. I did take a rainbow on the floor at the dentist's but that was far too easy.
I purchased a tatty old prism at camera club a while back so today had a play.
Don't think I'll try this effect again.
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
getpushedjackier
get-pushed-636
katy
ace
It turned out very nice especially the way you composed the shot!
October 10th, 2024
JackieR
ace
@kali66
here's my attempt at the second challenge you game me. The prism I have isn't perfect, it has many scratches and is a bbit cloudy. BUT, I think I got a pretty good comparison and rainbow - after lots and lots of failures and rotating the blooming pyramid of plastic!! Thanks for really interesting challenges (as ever!)
@grammyn
I did actually try and get one in the prism and one not. Thanks katy
October 10th, 2024
