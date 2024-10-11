Sign up
Photo 1809
Salisbury Cathedral
So sad to see the beautiful font drained dry and covered up. Apparently it's being protected as lights are out up for a show taking place soon
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
JackieR
@quietpurplehaze
so sad to see the font empty
October 11th, 2024
Beverley
Brilliant photos making a lovely collage. Beautiful Salisbury Cathedral
October 11th, 2024
