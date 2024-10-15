Previous
A Splashing Time by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1812

A Splashing Time

Playing with shutter speeds at camera club last night. Such fun smashing glasses into each other. My plan was to try and get an image like this, and I did!!
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
October 15th, 2024  
ajisaac
Very clever-congrats on your achievement.
October 15th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Can't work out how this was done, but it is lovely!
October 15th, 2024  
