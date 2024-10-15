Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1812
A Splashing Time
Playing with shutter speeds at camera club last night. Such fun smashing glasses into each other. My plan was to try and get an image like this, and I did!!
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5227
photos
215
followers
94
following
496% complete
View this month »
1805
1806
1807
1808
1809
1810
1811
1812
Latest from all albums
1809
59
1810
3080
3081
3082
1811
1812
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
October 15th, 2024
ajisaac
Very clever-congrats on your achievement.
October 15th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Can't work out how this was done, but it is lovely!
October 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close