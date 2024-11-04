Previous
Charnwood and Fungi by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1818

Charnwood and Fungi

After collecting leaves, cones and twigs scone a coffee in a lovely cafe. In sunshine the autumn colours would have sung!
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
498% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
Nice collection
November 4th, 2024  
katy ace
You find so many interesting fungi! I really like how you present them here in this collage
November 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise