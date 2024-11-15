Sign up
Previous
Photo 1821
Changing Light
Changed from silver, to golden to scarlet.
ClearSky App says 1% cloud forecast for sunrise tomorrow at Durdle Dor and as it's a 10 minute walk from where were camped i may well lug the trippy uppy thing to the cliff top.
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous. Looking forward to the sunset shots.
November 15th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
some nice compositions there
November 15th, 2024
