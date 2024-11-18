Previous
Cider With A View by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1823

Cider With A View

The selfish git/s carried these bottles full and after consuming laid them down along the bridge.

I didn't have gloves or a bag with me to gather them up and dispose of them so sadly left them there.
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

