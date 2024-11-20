Sign up
Previous
Photo 1824
Poser Posing
Sophie was posing for a photographer so was concentrating on him not me. I was pleased with the candid effect of this and on Kali's suggestion have entered the artist's challenge in the style of Diane Arbus.
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
3
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5280
photos
217
followers
96
following
499% complete
1817
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
1823
1824
1822
3116
1823
3117
3118
1824
62
3119
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Tags
ac-arbus1
Susan Wakely
ace
This works well in B&W.
November 20th, 2024
kali
ace
yessss
November 20th, 2024
katy
ace
Well done, Jackie! Striking portrait, even in black and white.
November 20th, 2024
