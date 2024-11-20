Previous
Poser Posing by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1824

Poser Posing

Sophie was posing for a photographer so was concentrating on him not me. I was pleased with the candid effect of this and on Kali's suggestion have entered the artist's challenge in the style of Diane Arbus.
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
499% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
This works well in B&W.
November 20th, 2024  
kali ace
yessss
November 20th, 2024  
katy ace
Well done, Jackie! Striking portrait, even in black and white.
November 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact