Waves by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1825

Waves

There's a chap at camera club who makes the most fabulous images of waves, spray and splashes. Inspired by Peter, and that's it, just inspired as these are nothing like he achieves.

Thanks for joining me Sue, sorry you got so wet.
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
500% complete

Anne ace
Well those are pretty awesome Jackie!
November 23rd, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
Looks like it was pretty wild.
November 23rd, 2024  
Babs ace
Wow you are so brave. It looks wild, you must have got soaked.
November 23rd, 2024  
