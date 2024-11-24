Previous
God's Rays by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1826

God's Rays

The light was stunning over the Isle of Wight. This 'special mark' denotes the end of the submarine barrier (as in under the sea, not to deter submarines-which it did as well in WW11)
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
November 24th, 2024  
