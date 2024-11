Many old master still lifes were very symbolic The spilt ink and empty ink pot, the run through hour glass, the guttering candle, dried flowers with the refracted skull in a crystal ball fortell one's death, all bizarlly collected around the mandolin, as symbols of memento-moriOn the topic of memento mori that's the theme over on FivePlusTwo this week.My challenger reversed the tables on me and set me the challenge I set him- a still life in the style of an old master.