Hinton Ampner

Went to my favourite National Trust house for Christmas decorations. Two very impatient ladies directly behind me in the line got the sharp edge of my tongue. One for muttering 'someone was faffing taking photos' and another for tutting and moaning 'people ahead taking too long' to examine a beautiful globe. In both cases it was the people ahead of me going slowly who I defended!! I took my time to point out so many beautiful things in the globe to Sue, with joyful, festive spite!!