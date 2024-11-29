Previous
Hinton Ampner by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Hinton Ampner

Went to my favourite National Trust house for Christmas decorations. Two very impatient ladies directly behind me in the line got the sharp edge of my tongue. One for muttering 'someone was faffing taking photos' and another for tutting and moaning 'people ahead taking too long' to examine a beautiful globe. In both cases it was the people ahead of me going slowly who I defended!! I took my time to point out so many beautiful things in the globe to Sue, with joyful, festive spite!!
JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Casablanca
Wow, you had a nice day! And what a stunning photo. Stuff the moaners, everyone needs to be cut a bit of slack for goodness' sake!
November 29th, 2024  
Beverley
This photo is absolutely beautiful… with a stunning reflection as still as still can be.
Good for you… people should be kind… goodness me
November 29th, 2024  
BillyBoy
Nice.
November 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
An enjoyable morning and fabulous reflections.
November 29th, 2024  
katy
FAV this is such a fabulous composition, Jackie! Good on you for not letting the gits get away with it
November 29th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨
nice one!
November 29th, 2024  
