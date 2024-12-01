Previous
In and Out in a Flash by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
In and Out in a Flash

I watched four dives in the distance, not sure how many were successful. Both kingfishers were out and about.

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool.
December 1st, 2024  
katy ace
Good on you for getting the shots since they are so fast! I especially like the reflection in the first one
December 1st, 2024  
