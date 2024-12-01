Sign up
Photo 1831
In and Out in a Flash
I watched four dives in the distance, not sure how many were successful. Both kingfishers were out and about.
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5298
photos
217
followers
97
following
501% complete
1824
1825
1826
1827
1828
1829
1830
1831
3126
1829
3127
1830
3128
3129
1831
3130
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Tags
kingfisher
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cool.
December 1st, 2024
katy
ace
Good on you for getting the shots since they are so fast! I especially like the reflection in the first one
December 1st, 2024
