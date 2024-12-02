Previous
Colours of Christmas by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1832

Colours of Christmas

A trip out to Hinton Ampner again today.
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
501% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
They look decorated for Christmas. Nice variety of decorations.
December 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact