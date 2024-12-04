Previous
Teacup by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1833

Teacup

My get pushed was to do shaped bokeh, so here you go April.

4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
502% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@aecasey Here you go April, no tree here to do this with so I've improvised
December 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact