Previous
Jingle Bells by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1835

Jingle Bells

These three llittle bells will be going on my wreath when I make it, or on my mantlepiece. Maybe in my table centre, but for now they're here!
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
502% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
I like my bells, this year I’m putting them the ribbons for Christmas wrapping…
December 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact