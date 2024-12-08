Previous
Storm Damage by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1836

Storm Damage

My shrub was hit by next door's car roof box last storm, this storm finished it off.
Now we've chopped it up, He's bereft as noticed there's nowhere to hang lights at Christmas this year!!
Next door's wobbly fence is STILL refusing to fall down!
8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
503% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact