Photo 1836
Photo 1836
Storm Damage
My shrub was hit by next door's car roof box last storm, this storm finished it off.
Now we've chopped it up, He's bereft as noticed there's nowhere to hang lights at Christmas this year!!
Next door's wobbly fence is STILL refusing to fall down!
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
0
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5309
photos
216
followers
97
following
503% complete
1829
1830
1831
1832
1833
1834
1835
1836
1833
3133
3134
1834
3135
1835
3136
1836
Views
7
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
8th December 2024 8:17am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
