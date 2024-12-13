Previous
Next
Candle Lights by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1841

Candle Lights

I missed last week of the 52 week challenge, to repeat three prompts. W24-fire, W25 Low-key and W31 bokeh. So annoyed with myself as I've neveer missed a week of the 52 challenges!
13th December 2024 13th Dec 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
505% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful bokeh.
December 19th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
December 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact