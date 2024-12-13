Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1841
Candle Lights
I missed last week of the 52 week challenge, to repeat three prompts. W24-fire, W25 Low-key and W31 bokeh. So annoyed with myself as I've neveer missed a week of the 52 challenges!
13th December 2024
13th Dec 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5332
photos
217
followers
97
following
505% complete
View this month »
1837
1838
1839
1840
1841
1842
1843
1844
Latest from all albums
65
3144
3145
1843
3146
1844
3147
3148
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
19th December 2024 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52jr24
,
52wc-2024-w50
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful bokeh.
December 19th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
December 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close