Previous
First One Up by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1842

First One Up

Made two wreaths today, it's nicely lit and totally covers the house number! Not sure how robust it is, certainly won't survive a storm, but hopefully safe in a gentle breeze
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
504% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
Very pretty!
December 17th, 2024  
Beverley ace
It’s very lovely… very eye catching
December 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact