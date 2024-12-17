Sign up
Previous
Photo 1842
First One Up
Made two wreaths today, it's nicely lit and totally covers the house number! Not sure how robust it is, certainly won't survive a storm, but hopefully safe in a gentle breeze
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
2
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
View this month »
View this month »
Views
2
2
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Extra, Special Ones
motorola edge 50 pro
17th December 2024 4:45pm
Tags
theme-december2024
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
Very pretty!
December 17th, 2024
Beverley
ace
It’s very lovely… very eye catching
December 17th, 2024
