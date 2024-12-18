Previous
Sinistromanually Challenged by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1843

Sinistromanually Challenged

I am very strongly right handed and painting my right hand's nails is always a struggle, never mind when I'm trying to have Santa hats!
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
504% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A good one for the word.
December 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact