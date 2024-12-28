Previous
Why?! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1848

Why?!

She only had to walk through to the other side of her car to the trolley store. Lazy Cow! One for Curse challenge
28th December 2024 28th Dec 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
506% complete

Casablanca ace
As The Young Fella is currently shunting trolleys around our local Sainsbugs, he would share your sentiments.
December 28th, 2024  
