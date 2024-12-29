Sign up
Photo 1849
Festive Fevvers in a Fossicked Find
Pheasant's from the county of Hampshire and the turkey's from Autauga County.
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5347
photos
217
followers
90
following
506% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
29th December 2024 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fossicked finds
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous feathers!
December 29th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful shades & patterns …
December 29th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Fabulous feathers and beautifully displayed.
December 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So nicely presented in your fossicked find
December 29th, 2024
