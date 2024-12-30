Previous
Illuminated Train by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1850

Illuminated Train

My gift to the family was a trip on the Watercress Line's illuminated train. Great fun with wrist lights, lights flashing in time to the music and songs from the 1980s through to 2000s.
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
506% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great angle of the train. I hope that you all had fun.
December 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact