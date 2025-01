2024's Highlights - One a Month

I choose one at the end of the month, and don't allow myself to change my mind at the end of the year.

This is my selection:a tulip with cloudy milk and a rose refracted. Tintagel and Legographers also refracted. Friend's vows renewal ( my gift was to be photographer) a trip out to a Brighton wind farm and Devon dolphins. Hayling Island sunset and Pratville hummingbird (so nearly was a cardinal!). Mars in the cathedral, a stunning Durdle Door sunset and finally a Christmouse!