Previous
Photo 1855
Stare Long Enough White Dots Flash
For week one of the 52 week challenge, geometry.
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
1
0
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
1848
1849
1850
1851
1852
1853
1854
1855
3163
255
3164
3165
3166
1854
1855
3167
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
7th January 2025 8:33pm
Tags
etsooi-162
,
52wc-2025-w1
,
sixws-154
,
52jr25
Francoise
ace
yep, I saw flashing in both white and black
January 7th, 2025
