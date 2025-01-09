Sign up
Previous
Photo 1856
Photographing Neptune
I'm doing a photography project in HM Dockyard Portsmouth about ships' figureheads. Today we were given a tour and some information about the figureheads in the museum's collection. Fascinating historical objects
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
2
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5368
photos
219
followers
90
following
508% complete
View this month »
Susan Wakely
ace
I rather liked Neptune.
January 9th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
January 9th, 2025
