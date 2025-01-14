Sign up
Previous
Photo 1859
Empty Chairs At Empty Tables
On a photowalk today my prompt was 'Contrast' and the light in this empty cafe was perfect. owner was very happy for me to pop in a take a photo.
One for the
song challenge
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
4
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5377
photos
219
followers
91
following
509% complete
View this month »
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
1857
1858
1859
Latest from all albums
1857
3171
3172
1858
68
3173
1859
3174
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
14th January 2025 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
songtitle-113
Mags
ace
Lovely light on those beautiful wooden chairs!
January 14th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
This would have also worked for Darkness.
January 14th, 2025
Liz Gooster
ace
Very atmospheric
January 14th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
good eye!
January 14th, 2025
