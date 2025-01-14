Previous
Empty Chairs At Empty Tables by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Empty Chairs At Empty Tables

On a photowalk today my prompt was 'Contrast' and the light in this empty cafe was perfect. owner was very happy for me to pop in a take a photo.

One for the song challenge
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Mags ace
Lovely light on those beautiful wooden chairs!
January 14th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
This would have also worked for Darkness.
January 14th, 2025  
Liz Gooster ace
Very atmospheric
January 14th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
good eye!
January 14th, 2025  
