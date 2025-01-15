Sign up
Previous
Photo 1860
Portsmouth's Catholic Cathedral
Love the symmetry of a huge church.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
3
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5378
photos
219
followers
91
following
509% complete
View this month »
1853
1854
1855
1856
1857
1858
1859
1860
3171
3172
1858
68
3173
1859
3174
1860
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
14th January 2025 12:59pm
Tags
52jr25
,
52wc-2025-w3
Joanne Diochon
ace
Symmetry and repeating lines, give it an appealing sort of rhythm.
January 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
Adore your b&w! Really shows off the details.
January 15th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
exceptional
January 15th, 2025
