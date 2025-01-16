Previous
Textures of the Victory by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1861

Textures of the Victory

My challenge this week is to do a collage - I requested guidance on what but today used my initiative.

Every one of these was taken beneath HMS Victory.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Mona ace
What great and interesting structure. Love the darkish mood in it, and think, that ever square could tell many stories. Well done.
January 16th, 2025  
