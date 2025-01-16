Sign up
Previous
Photo 1861
Textures of the Victory
My challenge this week is to do a collage - I requested guidance on what but today used my initiative.
Every one of these was taken beneath HMS Victory.
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
1
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5381
photos
219
followers
91
following
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-650
Mona
ace
What great and interesting structure. Love the darkish mood in it, and think, that ever square could tell many stories. Well done.
January 16th, 2025
