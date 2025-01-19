Previous
Another View by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1863

Another View

We bought some fabulous pastel fairy lights for a fiver from a garden centre and the cat loves chasing them when they're on and are being curled up to be put away. I love doing these brochure curls and have another set of lights to use one day!!
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
510% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Fabulous image.
January 19th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Ooh, beautiful.
January 19th, 2025  
LTaylor ace
well done
January 19th, 2025  
william wooderson ace
A fiver well spent, I say! Fav
January 19th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely pastel shades and bokeh.
January 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact