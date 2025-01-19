Sign up
Photo 1863
Another View
We bought some fabulous pastel fairy lights for a fiver from a garden centre and the cat loves chasing them when they're on and are being curled up to be put away. I love doing these brochure curls and have another set of lights to use one day!!
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
5
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5387
photos
219
followers
91
following
510% complete
1856
1857
1858
1859
1860
1861
1862
1863
69
1861
3176
1862
3177
3178
1863
3179
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
18th January 2025 3:21pm
Tags
etsooi-162
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous image.
January 19th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Ooh, beautiful.
January 19th, 2025
LTaylor
ace
well done
January 19th, 2025
william wooderson
ace
A fiver well spent, I say! Fav
January 19th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely pastel shades and bokeh.
January 19th, 2025
