Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1864
Organ Recital
I accompanied Him to an organ recital in the cathedral. I love that we got to see Richard McVeigh's hands and feet on the big screen.
He runs a website Beauty in Sound on YouTube where he brings cathedral organ music to the public.
This is for my get pushed to combine music with emotion. Here the audience waits with anticipation for him to play after he'd introduced the three pieces to us.
@casablanca
you'd have loved this!!!
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5390
photos
219
followers
91
following
510% complete
View this month »
1857
1858
1859
1860
1861
1862
1863
1864
Latest from all albums
1862
3177
3178
1863
3179
3180
1864
3181
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
21st January 2025 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-651
JackieR
ace
@kametty
here you go, hope you approve of my interpretation
January 21st, 2025
Mary Siegle
ace
Neat picture! I love the selective color.
January 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close