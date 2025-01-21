Previous
Organ Recital by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1864

Organ Recital

I accompanied Him to an organ recital in the cathedral. I love that we got to see Richard McVeigh's hands and feet on the big screen.

He runs a website Beauty in Sound on YouTube where he brings cathedral organ music to the public.

This is for my get pushed to combine music with emotion. Here the audience waits with anticipation for him to play after he'd introduced the three pieces to us.

@casablanca you'd have loved this!!!
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
510% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@kametty here you go, hope you approve of my interpretation
January 21st, 2025  
Mary Siegle ace
Neat picture! I love the selective color.
January 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact