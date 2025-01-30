Sign up
Photo 1870
Best from 350!
The sound, and sight, of the waves pounding on shingle was fabulous. So fabulous I invited Sue to come join us in TheVan for bacon and a cuppa and short photo walk.
30th January 2025
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
waves
collage
hayling
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous waves.
January 30th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Super shots, super collage.
January 30th, 2025
